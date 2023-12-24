Left Menu

Jharkhand: Naxal arrested, five rifles seized

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 23:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Naxal belonging to the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) outfit was arrested and five rifles were seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Sunday, police said.

The red rebel, identified as Manoj Ram, was involved in a gunfight between the police and JJMP militants on December 17. A police station in-charge was injured in the incident, an officer said.

Garhwa Superintendent of Police Deepak Pandey said Ram was arrested from Ranka police station area and several firearms, including an INSAS rifle and four country-made rifles besides cartridges were seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

