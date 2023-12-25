UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling on regional coastal authorities for urgent action to save a reported 185 desperate people on board a boat in distress, last heard to be near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Among those onboard are around 70 children and 88 women. At least a dozen are feared to be in critical condition with one individual reported to have already died.

UNHCR warns that many more could die under the watch of numerous coastal States without timely rescue and disembarkation to the nearest place of safety.

A bigger tragedy is preventable with timely efforts to save lives. This situation once again underlines the importance of all States in the region deploying their full search and rescue capacities to avoid human disasters happening at this scale.

Since 2022, more than 570 people including Rohingya refugees have been reported dead or missing at sea in the region.

UNHCR reiterates its call for a comprehensive regional response to address these perilous maritime movements.