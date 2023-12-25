Left Menu

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR warns that many more could die under the watch of numerous coastal States without timely rescue and disembarkation to the nearest place of safety.

UNHCR | Updated: 25-12-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 12:10 IST
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling on regional coastal authorities for urgent action to save a reported 185 desperate people on board a boat in distress, last heard to be near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Among those onboard are around 70 children and 88 women. At least a dozen are feared to be in critical condition with one individual reported to have already died.

UNHCR warns that many more could die under the watch of numerous coastal States without timely rescue and disembarkation to the nearest place of safety.

A bigger tragedy is preventable with timely efforts to save lives. This situation once again underlines the importance of all States in the region deploying their full search and rescue capacities to avoid human disasters happening at this scale.

Since 2022, more than 570 people including Rohingya refugees have been reported dead or missing at sea in the region.

UNHCR reiterates its call for a comprehensive regional response to address these perilous maritime movements.

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023