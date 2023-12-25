Left Menu

Ukraine's air defence destroys 28 out of 31 Russia-launched drones, Ukraine says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-12-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 11:59 IST
Ukraine's air defence destroys 28 out of 31 Russia-launched drones, Ukraine says
  • Ukraine

Russia launched 31 drones and 2 missiles at Ukraine overnight, mostly targeting the south of the country, with air defences destroying 28 drones and both missiles, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

"As a result of air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions," Ukraine's Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

