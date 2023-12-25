Armenia's Pashinyan to visit Russia - RIA

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day visit to Russia, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted the Armenian government's press service as saying on Monday.

Pashinyan will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 25, and the next day will participate in an informal meeting of CIS heads of state, RIA Novosti reported.

