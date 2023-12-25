Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-12-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 13:24 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry on Monday called a U.S. claim that Iran had attacked a chemical ship near India "baseless".
The Pentagon said on Saturday that a drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
