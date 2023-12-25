Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India
(Adds details) DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) -
Iran denied on Monday a U.S. claim that a drone launched from Iran had struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean.
The Pentagon said at the weekend that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India. "These repetitive accusations are rejected as baseless," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a briefing, adding that the U.S. instead should face accusations for its role in Israel's war in Gaza.
The Iranian navy has taken delivery of cruise missiles
with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) as well as reconnaissance helicopters, state media reported on Sunday, amid growing attacks on shipping lanes in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent bombardment of Gaza.
