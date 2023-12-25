Ukraine received $1.34 bln under World Bank project - finance ministry
Ukraine received $1.34 billion under the World Bank's public expenditures for administrative capacity endurance in Ukraine, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said in a statement the financing consisted of a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, $190 million grant from Norway, $50 million grant from the United States and $20 million grant from Switzerland. The ministry said the funds would be used to partially compensate for non-security and defence-related expenditures of the Ukrainian state budget, including old-age social payments and payments to employees of the state emergency service.
"International financial assistance is a significant contribution to maintaining Ukraine's financial and economic stability and allows us to provide priority social expenditures during the war," Ukraine's finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Serhiy Marchenko
- Norway
ALSO READ
US President Joe Biden invites Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to White House
Russia's FSB says it cracks Ukrainian network planning assassinations in Crimea
Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Russia to hold presidential election in four annexed Ukrainian regions -Ifax
Russia to hold presidential election in four annexed Ukrainian regions - Ifax