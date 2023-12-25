Russian-backed union signs free trade pact with Iran - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union have signed a free trade agreement with Iran, Russian news agency TASS reported on Monday.
The agreement will become permanent and replace a similar temporary pact in force since 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Iran
- TASS
- Eurasian Economic Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions
Russian air strike on Kyiv injures two, damages buildings - Ukraine officials
Ukraine says Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv injures four
Russian presidential hopeful vows to champion peace, women and a 'humane' country
Life in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine is grim. People are fleeing through a dangerous corridor