Left Menu

Gunfire erupts at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead and 3 people are hurt

One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said.

PTI | Colorado | Updated: 25-12-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 18:44 IST
Gunfire erupts at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead and 3 people are hurt
  • Country:
  • United States

A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said on Sunday. A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of posts on the social media platform X. One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said. A female also was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries. Police said they detained "multiple people" and were "working to determine their involvement." The mall was cleared and closed, police said, and there was no known continuing threat to the community.

Colorado Springs is about 71 miles (114 kilometers) south of Denver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023