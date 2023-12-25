Left Menu

Bus exiting Ajmer parking lot runs over people; 3 dead, as many injured

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and as many were injured on Monday after being run over by a bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajgarh town under the Nasirabad police station area when the bus was exiting a parking lot near the Bhairu Baba fair.

Local Station House Office Roshan Lal said the accident was probably caused by a brake failure.

Police said two people died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries during treatment at the JLN Hospital in Ajmer.

A police head constable is also among those injured, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

