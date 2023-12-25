Christmas celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety in Telangana
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Christian fraternity and the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals.
- Country:
- India
Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety by holding special prayer services in Hyderabad and in different districts in Telangana on Monday.
Special prayers were conducted and a large number of people attended the midnight masses in the churches.
Churches were illuminated and people decorated their homes with colourful lamps. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Christian fraternity and the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.
''Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals. His life symbolizes love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice. I wish this Christmas to bring in boundless joy, love, peace and prosperity to all,'' the Governor said, according to a press communique from the Raj Bhavan.
The Chief Minister said that secular government has been formed in Telangana while maintaining religious harmony, transparent administration and democratic values, a release from the CMO said.
Revanth Reddy wished the Christians on the occasion and said the teachings of Christ should be followed by all, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ISL: "Were lucky in first half, could have conceded more goals," says Hyderabad FC manager after draw against NorthEast United
ISL: Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United share points following 1-1 draw
ISL: "In football, you get killed when you don't kill," says NorthEast United FC coach after draw against Hyderabad FC
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu meets ailing KCR at Hyderabad hospital
Syngene International announces the winners of the 2nd edition of the Annual Science Quiz held in Dakshin Kannada, Bangalore and Hyderabad