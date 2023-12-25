Left Menu

Christmas celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety in Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Christian fraternity and the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals.

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety by holding special prayer services in Hyderabad and in different districts in Telangana on Monday.

Special prayers were conducted and a large number of people attended the midnight masses in the churches.

Churches were illuminated and people decorated their homes with colourful lamps. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Christian fraternity and the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.

''Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals. His life symbolizes love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice. I wish this Christmas to bring in boundless joy, love, peace and prosperity to all,'' the Governor said, according to a press communique from the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister said that secular government has been formed in Telangana while maintaining religious harmony, transparent administration and democratic values, a release from the CMO said.

Revanth Reddy wished the Christians on the occasion and said the teachings of Christ should be followed by all, the release added.

