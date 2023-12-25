Left Menu

ULFA(I) linkman injured in police firing, DGP warns violence by banned organisation unacceptable

He was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment.The SP said that Das was a close associate of another ULFAI linkman, Ashim Adhikary, arrested in Guwahati last week for allegedly recruiting cadres to the outfit.Das was allegedly involved in hoisting the outfits flag at Baihata Chariali recently, the SP added.Meanwhile, Director General of Police G P Singh warned that initiation of violence by a banned organisation was unacceptable.He said Our initial plan, after the first grenade blast, was peace and conflict resolution through discussion.However, our peace initiative was taken as a weakness and further violence was committed.

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 25-12-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 19:51 IST
ULFA(I) linkman injured in police firing, DGP warns violence by banned organisation unacceptable
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected ULFA (I) linkman was injured in a police firing while allegedly attempting to escape from custody in Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district on Monday, an officer said.

The police had raided the house of Pranjal Das alias Bhelu in Baihata Chariali area on Sunday night and recovered a flag of the outfit, following which he was taken into custody, Kamrup (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitesh Roy said.

Das tried to escape from police custody in New Market area and the police opened fire in which he was injured on Monday. He was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The SP said that Das was a close associate of another ULFA(I) linkman, Ashim Adhikary, arrested in Guwahati last week for allegedly recruiting cadres to the outfit.

Das was allegedly involved in hoisting the outfit's flag at Baihata Chariali recently, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police G P Singh warned that initiation of violence by a banned organisation was unacceptable.

He said ''Our initial plan, after the first grenade blast, was peace and conflict resolution through discussion''.

''However, our peace initiative was taken as a weakness and further violence was committed. We still believe that peace and conflict resolution is the best way ahead but initiation of violence from a banned organisation is unacceptable'', Singh posted on 'X'.

The incident occurred a day after a suspected ULFA(I) cadre and three youths, who were allegedly en route to join the banned outfit, were injured in two separate incidents of police firing at Sivasagar and Tinsukia respectively when they attempted to escape from police custody.

The ULFA (I), however, claimed in an e-mail statement to the media that Das and the three youths, who were injured in police firing were not involved with the outfit.

Earlier, three suspected ULFA(Independent) linkmen were arrested from a house in Guwahati last week, close on the heels of recent blasts in three major towns of Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat.

Following the recent incidents by the ULFA(I), the police have stepped up security and intensified patrolling across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023