Woman burnt to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Assam

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 25-12-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 19:52 IST
A 30-year-old woman was attacked with sharp weapons and burnt to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Assam's Sonitpur district, a police officer said on Monday.

The police have arrested four persons in this connection while two others are still absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab the duo, Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das.

The woman, Sangita Kati, was attacked by a neighbour, identified as Suraj Baghwar, who had brought in some people from outside their Nij Bahbari village.

The attackers, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, tied up her husband and later set her ablaze.

The neighbours were allegedly involved in a long-standing dispute over various issues and Baghwar had accused her of practising witchcraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

