Netanyahu vows to expand the Gaza operation and says the war ''isn't close to finished''

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will expand its Gaza ground offensive in the coming days despite international efforts to halt the fighting.

Speaking to members of his Likud Party on Monday, Netanyahu said the war "isn't close to finished." Netanyahu spoke after returning from a visit to troops fighting inside Gaza. The comments come as Egypt is floating an ambitious proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war.

"We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight and we are expanding the fight in the coming days," Netanyahu said. "The will be a long battle and it isn't close to finished."

