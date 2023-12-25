Left Menu

50-year-old woman dead in road accident in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:02 IST
50-year-old woman dead in road accident in UP's Pilibhit
A 50-year-old woman died while four members of her family were injured when their car was hit by another vehicle near a sugar mill here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Puranpur Kotwali police station area on Sunday night, they said. All five occupants of the car were rushed to a nearby community health centre, where Wajinder Kaur was declared dead, local Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar said.

He said Kaur was travelling with her son, his wife and two kids when their car was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The son's condition is said to be serious and has been referred to the district hospital, the SHO said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

According to police, the family is from Shahjahanpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

