Five sharpshooters arrested in Gurugram: Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:03 IST
Five alleged sharpshooters, wanted in around two dozen cases in Delhi and Haryana, were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in Gurugram, an official said on Monday.

The five were on Monday produced in a city court which remanded them in police custody for five days, he said.

Three illegal weapons, cartridges and a car were seized from their possession.

Two of them were wanted in a double murder case in Rewari and were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, the official said.

Acting on information, a team of STF started checking vehicles after putting up barricades at Bar Gurjar road and intercepted the car in which the five criminals were travelling.

A senior officer of STF said that the arrested were identified as Deepak alias Debu, Harikesh alias Akku, Brahmpal alias Happy, Praveen and Lalchand.

''All are professional sharpshooters and about two dozen cases are registered against them for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, possession of illegal weapons embezzlement, etc. We are questioning the accused,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, DSP of STF.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Kherki Daula police station.

''During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that accused Deepak and Harikesh had committed the double murder in Rewari on June 8, 2020.

