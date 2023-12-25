Teen college dropout dies after ingesting pesticide in Kota

A 17-year-old boy died here after allegedly ingesting pesticide while his family members were asleep, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Sinota village under the Khatoli police station area. Police are yet to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or accidental consumption of the poisonous substance, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shivraj Singh said.

A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Monday morning.

The ASI said the deceased Lalit Kavet was a college dropout who used to work with his father on their farm.

The officer said that Lalit, his two sisters and their mother had gone to sleep after dinner on Sunday night around 8 pm and his father was out guarding his crops when he allegedly consumed the pesticide.

After some time, Lalit started vomiting and was rushed to a local hospital in Etawa. From there, he was referred to the MBS Hospital in Kota, the ASI said, adding the teenager died during treatment around midnight.

He said the family members were not ready to speak to the police about the incident and no suicide note has been recovered.

