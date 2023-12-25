Left Menu

Officials visit Dhanbad jail to assess safety of prisoners

The team assessed the safety arrangement of prisoners, he said.Prisoners expressed satisfaction over food quality and quantity being provided to them, Ranjan said.The deputy commissioner said that nine notorious prisoners have been shifted to different jails of the state and the shifting of two others is under process.

A team of district administration led by the Deputy Commissioner inspected the Dhanbad jail on Monday to assess the safety of prisoners and implementation of jail manual, an official said.

The team comprised Deputy Commissioner (DC) Barun Ranjan, City Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Kumar, Additional Collector Vinod Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Uday Rajak and other senior officials of district administration. This was for the time that a district administration team inspected the jail after the December 3 shootout incident in which gangster Aman Singh was gunned down in jail hospital ward.

The deputy commissioner said that it was a routine inspection of the jail in which no objectionable item was found inside the jail.

''Search was conducted in godown, kitchen, inmate wards, and food supply system of jail and implementation of jail manuals. The team assessed the safety arrangement of prisoners,'' he said.

''Prisoners expressed satisfaction over food quality and quantity being provided to them'', Ranjan said.

The deputy commissioner said that nine notorious prisoners have been shifted to different jails of the state and the shifting of two others is under process.

