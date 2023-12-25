Left Menu

Noida man lands in jail over 'objectionable' remarks on Modi, Shah, Adityanath

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:25 IST
A 49-year-old Noida resident was arrested for allegedly making ''objectionable'' remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Monday.

Rampat Yadav, a resident of Hoshiarpur village under Sector 49 Police Station limits, was held after a purported video of his comments surfaced on social media.

''Accused Rampat Yadav was arrested as a video clip of his objectionable comments about the prime minister, the home minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister went viral on social media platforms and the police took note of the episode on its own,'' a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged at the local police station under Indian Penal Code section 505 (B) (spreading rumour to cause rift in society) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act, police said.

Yadav, who worked in the transport sector till five-six months ago, said he regretted making those comments, a local police personnel told PTI.

He was produced in a magisterial court and sent to jail, the official added.

