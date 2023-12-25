Left Menu

Deputy CM Pawar says water reserves lesser than what it was last year

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:36 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Water reserves are lesser than what it was at this time last year not just in Pune but most parts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

He was responding to a media query here on the water situation in the state post monsoon.

''Water reserves are lesser than what it was last year not just in Pune but most parts of the state. The meeting of the Canal Advisory Committee meeting will take place in March (2024) to decide on the course of action for the months of April, May and June (peak summer),'' he said.

The rate of evaporation, water usage and storage in dams will be discussed during the meeting, Pawar added.

Necessary orders have been given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the water resources department to ensure sufficient availability till July, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources department, Deepak Kapoor will implement the orders, Pawar informed.

