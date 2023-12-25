Left Menu

Objectionable slogans scribbled on mosque wall in Aligarh, case registered

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:39 IST
Objectionable slogans scribbled on mosque wall in Aligarh, case registered
  • Country:
  • India

The Aligarh Police on Monday said it has registered a case in connection with objectionable slogans found scribbled on the wall of a mosque in the Old City area here and was working to identify those responsible.

Superintendent of Police (City) M Shekhar Pathak said the case was registered against unidentified persons on Sunday after the matter came to the fore the previous night.

The mosque is located in a sensitive area under the Delhi Gate police station limits, he added.

After news about the slogans on the mosque wall spread on Saturday night, people gathered on the spot in large numbers, prompting the police to rush senior officials to prevent any tension.

The matter was defused with the help of residents from both communities, Pathak said.

In a video clip that has surfaced online, some unidentified people can be seen writing the slogans on the mosque wall and also making provocative comments, police said.

Local leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have demanded stringent action against those trying to vitiate peace and harmony in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023