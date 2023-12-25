Left Menu

Russian forces gain full control of Maryinka in east Ukraine - defence minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:41 IST
Russian forces have gained full control of Maryinka, a town in eastern Ukraine, news agencies cited Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Monday.

Most accounts of Maryinka, southwest of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk, describe it as a ghost town after once being home to 10,000 people.

