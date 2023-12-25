Israeli air strike in Syria kills senior Iranian official - security sources
An Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, three security sources said.
The sources told Reuters that the adviser, known by his nickname Sayyed Razi Mousavi, was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran.
