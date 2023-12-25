Left Menu

Thane civic chief warns officials of action for laxity in tackling unauthorised construction

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:01 IST
Thane civic chief warns officials of action for laxity in tackling unauthorised construction
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TMCaTweetAway)
  • Country:
  • India

Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday asked civic officials to ensure there is ''zero tolerance'' for unauthorised construction in the city and said strict action would be taken against those having links with such structures.

The diktat comes a day after he sent a senior Thane Municipal Corporation official on ''compulsory leave'' for allegedly protecting illegal structures.

''Senior officials have been warned they will face action for unauthorised construction. The TMC commissioner has asked all of them to strictly follow Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's order that all illegal structures must be razed,'' a civic body release said.

Bangar said action must be taken on priority on water connections to such illegal structures.

He also asked officials to take the help of demolition experts while bringing down multi-storeyed structures.

Bangar directed officials to deploy personnel from the Maharashtra Security Board for assistance in demolition drives, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023