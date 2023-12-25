Thane civic chief warns officials of action for laxity in tackling unauthorised construction

Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday asked civic officials to ensure there is ''zero tolerance'' for unauthorised construction in the city and said strict action would be taken against those having links with such structures.

The diktat comes a day after he sent a senior Thane Municipal Corporation official on ''compulsory leave'' for allegedly protecting illegal structures.

''Senior officials have been warned they will face action for unauthorised construction. The TMC commissioner has asked all of them to strictly follow Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's order that all illegal structures must be razed,'' a civic body release said.

Bangar said action must be taken on priority on water connections to such illegal structures.

He also asked officials to take the help of demolition experts while bringing down multi-storeyed structures.

Bangar directed officials to deploy personnel from the Maharashtra Security Board for assistance in demolition drives, the release said.

