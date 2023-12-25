Left Menu

Cyber thugs create fake FB profile of Baerilly IG to seek money from acquaintances

Police here are looking for cyber thugs who created a fake Facebook profile in the name of Bareilly Inspector General of Police Dr Rakesh Singh and sent messages to his acquaintances asking for money, an officer said on Monday.

Updated: 25-12-2023 21:11 IST
Police here are looking for cyber thugs who created a fake Facebook profile in the name of Bareilly Inspector General of Police Dr Rakesh Singh and sent messages to his acquaintances asking for money, an officer said on Monday. Cyber Police Station on Monday registered a complaint in the matter and began its investigations, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said. The incident came to light when the IG's acquaintances informed him about the messages they were receiving demands for money.

The officer immediately took note of the matter and informed the cyber police, police said.

The Inspector General of Police also wrote on social media about the fake profile and asked his acquaintances to be careful.

