Fire destroys electrical equipment in Thane temple, no one hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:32 IST
A fire in a temple in Thane city on Monday gutted electrical equipment, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze took place in Siddhivinayak Temple in Kashish Park area here at 4:25pm and was doused in half an hour, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

''A switchboard and electric cables were destroyed in the fire. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is being probed,'' he added.

