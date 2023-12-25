Left Menu

Two Kuwaiti nationals kidnapped in Iraqi desert -security officials

Two Kuwaitis were kidnapped while on a hunting trip in a desert area in Iraq on Sunday, two security officials said on Monday, adding that security forces have launched a wide-scale search for the two.

Reuters | Anbar | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:34 IST
Two Kuwaitis were kidnapped while on a hunting trip in a desert area in Iraq on Sunday, two security officials said on Monday, adding that security forces have launched a wide-scale search for the two. A police colonel confirmed the kidnapping, which occurred in a desert area between Anbar and Salahuddin provinces.

Iraqi security officials said an initial investigation showed that one of the hunters' vehicles was attacked by gunmen and contact had been lost with the two Kuwaitis. The sprawling desert region is known to be a hiding place for Islamic State militant groups which are still active, said the two security sources.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident. Hunters from wealthy Gulf states often make trips to Iraq's southern and western desert in search for hawks. "The Kuwaiti hunters were moving in a sprawling desert area which is very dangerous because Daesh (Islamic State) is still active there. We need to know first if they are still alive," one police officer told Reuters.

