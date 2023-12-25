Gurugram: Fake cops flee with Uzbek national's $16,000

Left Menu

An Uzbek national was robbed of 16,000 US dollars by a gang of fake cops in Gurugrams Sector 53, police said on Monday.Sobiroy Botir, a native of Uzbekistan, is in Gurugram with his two brothers to undergo a kidney transplant at Artemis Hospital, said police.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:52 IST
An Uzbek national was robbed of 16,000 US dollars by a gang of fake cops in Gurugram's Sector 53, police said on Monday.

Sobiroy Botir, a native of Uzbekistan, is in Gurugram with his two brothers to undergo a kidney transplant at Artemis Hospital, said police. Botir in his complaint, which he filed through the manager of his hotel, Mohit Sehrawat, alleged that the incident happened Saturday around 9 pm when he and his brothers were returning to his hotel from a mall. On their way, they were stopped by some people in a car about 100 metres before the hotel.

''The car occupants said they were policemen and even showed their ID cards and ordered us to get our bags checked,'' Botir said in his complaint.

After checking their passports, one of them took Botir's bag for checking and took out 16,000 US dollars on the sly and sped away in the car, said police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in against unknown men under sections 379A (snatching), 419 (cheating by impersonation), and 34 (common intention) at the Sector 53 Police Station on Sunday, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

