MCD seals three shops in Lajpat Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:06 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday sealed three shops in the Lajpat Nagar area in a drive against businesses operating without general trade licences, according to an official statement.

As per the record available with the property tax department of the MCD, there are approximately 20,000 commercial establishments in the Central Zone but only 10,000 have obtained general trade licences, it said.

In a bid to ensure that businesses adhere to the stipulated regulations, the MCD carried out an inspection in the Lajpat Nagar area, the statement said, adding that in the first phase, three shops were sealed in the Lajpat Nagar area for flouting licensing rules.

The civic body said it will continue the drive and take action against the defaulters.

The inspection was aimed at identifying establishments that are not in compliance with the regulations outlined in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act-1957, particularly concerning general trade licences, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

