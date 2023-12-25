Delhi Police arrests man accused of murder in Bihar
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person following heated arguments in Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Jitender Ram, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, they said.
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person following heated arguments in Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Jitender Ram, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, they said. On May 6, 2022, a complainant alleged that Ram was present in a ring ceremony of his daughter in Siwan. During the function, heated arguments took place between the deceased and the accused on some minor issues, a senior police officer said. The accused beat the victim mercilessly with sticks and fled from the spot. The victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. Police got a tip-off that Ram was hiding in Janta Vihar, Mukundpur, and would come near the Bhalswa Jheel to meet someone, the officer said. A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. After committing the crime, he was allegedly regularly changing his hideouts, police said.
