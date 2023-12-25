Left Menu

Man killed, face smashed over love affair in west Delhi Vikas Puri

A man was killed and his face smashed with stone over a love affair in West Delhis Vikaspuri area, police said on Monday. The purse of the victim was recovered from their possession, police said.

Updated: 25-12-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:22 IST
A man was killed and his face smashed with stone over a love affair in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Monday. Since his identity could not be ascertained with his face disfigured and no papers on him, police in order to identify the victim put up posters in the area.

On December 20, the man was identified as Sachin Maurya, who had been reported missing by his family, which approached the police after they saw a poster near the Nihal Vihar drain, police said.

Police arrested Pawan Tiwari, 35, and Pawan Singh, 25, in connection with the murder, with Tiwari involved in at least 20 criminal cases including those related to Arms Act and theft, they said.

According to a police officer, Maurya's body was found on December 16, the day he went missing, near the boundary wall of Keshopur Industrial Area DDA Park in Vikaspuri, more than 6 kms away from his home in Ranhola.

His face was smashed with stones so that the body could not be identified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Sachin was in relationship with one girl.

''It also came to notice that Pawan Tiwari who live in Sachin's neighbourhood was also in close friendship with her,'' Veer said.

Tiwari was miffed at her relationship with Sachin, so he planned to kill him.

''With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence search of Pawan Tiwari was made. In the meantime, one more suspect, Pawan Singh who is friend of Pawan Tiwari, was also found to be involved in the murder,'' the DCP said.

Both men were arrested from the local fish market on December 22. The purse of the victim was recovered from their possession, police said.

