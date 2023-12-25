Left Menu

Case against organisers of Sunburn event over sale of tickets "without" permission

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cheating case was registered here against some organisers of the electronic dance music festival 'Sunburn' for allegedly selling tickets of the event scheduled on December 31 ''without obtaining'' police permission, police said on Monday.

Police also issued notices to the MD of the online ticket booking platform and others over the alleged sale of tickets of the event to be held in the city on the new year eve even before obtaining permission, they said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked the police officials to take action against illegal activities, including liquor being made available to children below the age of 18 during new year celebrations and also on online ticket booking platforms which sell tickets without necessary permission. ''We registered a case against the organisers of the event. Without obtaining permission they were already selling tickets. Notices were also issued to the MD of the ticket booking platform and nodal officer over the matter,'' a senior police official said. The case was registered at Madhapur Police station and based on further investigation action will be initiated, the official added.

