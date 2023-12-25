Depressed over husband's death, woman commits suicide in Kota

Depressed over the death of her husband, a 35-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal from a bridge here on Monday, police said.

The woman was identified as Komal Sindhi (35), a resident of the Bombay Yojana area. She had recently joined a computer class and had left home for it on Monday afternoon, they said.

The woman parked her scooty at Shivpuri Dham around 4:30 pm and jumped into the canal from Thegada Pulia under the Udyog Nagar police station area, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dharamveer Singh.

Passersby saw her jumping into the canal and immediately informed the divers' squad. Soon after, a search operation was launched, he said.

After a 30-minute search, the woman's body was found nearly 2 kilometres from the spot, a Kota Municipal Corporation diver said.

According to preliminary inquiry, Sindhi was depressed over her husband's death. He committed suicide on September 4, DSP Singh said.

The woman is survived by a 14-year-old son and her mother.

The body has been kept in a mortuary and post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday morning, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)