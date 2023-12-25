Left Menu

Rajasthan govt removes OSDs to former CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 23:39 IST
Rajasthan govt removes OSDs to former CM Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Monday removed two officials who served as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Devaram Saini and Mahipal Kumar, both officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service, have been put on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) till further directions, according to the state's personnel department.

Saini was among the topmost officers in the Ashok Gehlot government.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Yogesh Kumar Srivastava has been appointed OSD to the new chief minister of the state, Bhajan Lal Sharma.

After the change of power in the state, the officials who served as the principal secretary and the secretary to the former chief minister were removed and placed in APO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023