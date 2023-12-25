Rajasthan govt removes OSDs to former CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government on Monday removed two officials who served as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Devaram Saini and Mahipal Kumar, both officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service, have been put on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) till further directions, according to the state's personnel department.

Saini was among the topmost officers in the Ashok Gehlot government.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Yogesh Kumar Srivastava has been appointed OSD to the new chief minister of the state, Bhajan Lal Sharma.

After the change of power in the state, the officials who served as the principal secretary and the secretary to the former chief minister were removed and placed in APO.

