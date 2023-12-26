US welcomes Russia's Navalny being located, expresses concern over well-being
The United States welcomed reports on Monday that jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been located but remained "deeply concerned" about his well-being, the U.S. State Department said.
Navalny has been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, his spokeswoman said on Monday, after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.
