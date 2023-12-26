Left Menu

US welcomes Russia's Navalny being located, expresses concern over well-being

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2023 00:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 00:42 IST
US welcomes Russia's Navalny being located, expresses concern over well-being
The United States welcomed reports on Monday that jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been located but remained "deeply concerned" about his well-being, the U.S. State Department said.

Navalny has been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, his spokeswoman said on Monday, after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

