US welcomes Russia's Navalny being located, expresses concern over well-being

The United States welcomed reports on Monday that jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been located but remained "deeply concerned" about his well-being, the U.S. State Department said.

Navalny has been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, his spokeswoman said on Monday, after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.

