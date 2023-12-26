Belarus leader says Russian nuclear weapons shipments are completed, raising concern in the region
- Country:
- Estonia
The president of Belarus said on Monday that Russia has completed its shipments of tactical nuclear weapons to his country, an initiative that raised strong concerns in neighbouring Poland and elsewhere in the region.
President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of a Moscow-led economic bloc in St. Petersburg that the shipments were completed in October, but he did not give details of how many weapons were sent or where they have been deployed.
Tactical nuclear weapons, which are intended for use on the battlefield, have a short range and a low yield compared with much more powerful nuclear warheads fitted to long-range missiles. Russia said it would maintain control over those it sends to Belarus.
Lukashenko has said that hosting Russian nuclear weapons in his country is meant to deter aggression by Poland, a NATO member. Poland is offering neighbour Ukraine military, humanitarian and political backing in its struggle against Russia's invasion and is taking part in international sanctions on Russia and Belarus.
Russian troops based in Belarus invaded Ukraine from the north in the war's opening days, but Belarusian forces are not known to have participated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says had 'frank' talk with Hungary's Orban
Russian air strike on Kyiv injures two, damages buildings - Ukraine officials
Life in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine is grim. People are fleeing through a dangerous corridor
Ukraine says Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv injures four
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ukraine must consider its interests in taking part in Paris 2024 says minister; Soccer-Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup and more