Ukraine attacks Crimea's Feodosia, says Russian-installed head of Crimea

Ukraine carried out an attack on Feodosia in Crimea, resulting in a fire in the town's port area, the Russian-installed head of Crimea said on Tuesday.

"The port area is cordoned off. As of this moment, the detonations have stopped and the fire has been contained," Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said on his Telegram messaging app at around 4:15 a.m. (0115 GMT). "All relevant emergency services are on site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated."

