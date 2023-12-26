Japan to impose sanctions on three senior Hamas members
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-12-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 07:52 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Japanese government will freeze assets and impose sanctions on payments and capital transactions on three senior Hamas members, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.
The three individuals were believed to be involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and in a position to use funds to finance such terrorist activities, the top Japanese government spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Japanese
- Yoshimasa Hayashi
- Chief Cabinet
- Hamas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli relaxes regulations on civilians using drones to defend towns
WRAPUP 1-Israel presses ahead in battle against Hamas in southern Gaza
Former Japanese soldier fights for justice in landmark sexual assault case
"Don't die for Sinwar": Israel PM Netanyahu calls on Hamas to 'surrender now'
Special Israeli helicopter unit rescued more than 600 wounded from Gaza