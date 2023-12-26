Three US troops wounded in attack in Iraq; US retaliates
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 07:57 IST
The U.S. military carried out retaliatory strikes on Monday in Iraq after an attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants that wounded three U.S. personnel, including one who is in critical condition, the Pentagon said.
"My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
