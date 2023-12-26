Left Menu

J-K: Arms recovered from 3 persons during search operation in Pulwama, arrested

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 09:34 IST
Security forces have arrested three persons and recovered weapons from them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.

''Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 December, 2023. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 2 pistols and other war-like stores,'' Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said the suspects were being questioned jointly by the Army and the police.

