Philippines not provoking conflict in South China Sea-military spokesperson

The Philippines is not provoking conflict in the South China Sea, the country's military spokesperson said on Tuesday, in response to China's accusation that Manila is encroaching on Beijing's territory.

"Philippines is not provoking conflict. We follow international law and we are only implementing our domestic law," Philippines armed forces spokesman Medel Aguilar told state-run broadcaster PTV.

