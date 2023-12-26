Ukraine's air force downs 13 of 19 Russian drones, destroys landing ship
Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed overnight 13 out of 19 drones Russia launched at Ukraine and a Ukrainian air attack destroyed a major Russian landing ship as well, Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday.
"On Dec. 26, at around 02:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large 'Novocherkassk' landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Feodosia area," the air force said on its Telegram messaging app.
