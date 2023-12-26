Geopolitics, strategic convergence to keep India-Russia ties on a positive trajectory: Jaishankar

Geopolitics and strategic convergence will keep India-Russia ties on a positive trajectory, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said ahead of his talks with his Russian counterpart and other top leaders here.

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia to hold meetings with Russia's leadership, will discuss with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov various bilateral and global issues.

''Arrived in Moscow. Look forward to my engagements,'' Jaishankar said in a post on X along with a picture.

''Geopolitics and strategic convergence will always keep India-Russia ties on a positive trajectory,'' he said on Monday as he interacted with strategic experts.

An open and forward-looking interaction with leading representatives of the Russian strategic community. Spoke about the importance of rebalancing and the emergence of multipolarity, Jaishankar posted on X. Exchanged views on how India-Russia ties will develop in that framework. Also discussed connectivity, multilateralism, big power competition and regional conflicts, he said. ''Geopolitics and strategic convergence will always keep India-Russia ties on a positive trajectory,'' Jaishankar emphasised.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

He is scheduled to meet Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement. He will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral and international issues.

''The time-tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterised by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi ahead of Jaishankar's visit. ''Focusing on the strong people-to-people and cultural ties between our two countries, the external affairs minister's programme will include engagements in Moscow and St. Petersburg,'' the MEA said.

The Indian and Russian sides are expected to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in areas of trade, energy, defence and connectivity.

India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

