Russia says one person was killed, a large landing ship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 12:25 IST
One person was killed, two injured and a large landing ship called Novocherkassk was damaged in an overnight Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port city of Feodosia, Russia's defence ministry and officials said.
The Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying that Ukraine had used guided missiles launched by aircraft to attack Feodosia.
The Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed and two injured as a result of the attack.
