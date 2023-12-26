Left Menu

Man stabbed to death over Rs 1,500 in west Delhi

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a man from his neighbourhood over a dispute regarding Rs 1,500 of prior dues in west Delhis Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.The body of the victim Vinod, alias Vinnu, was recovered from his house in Madipur JJ cluster on December 22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 12:28 IST
Man stabbed to death over Rs 1,500 in west Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a man from his neighbourhood over a dispute regarding Rs 1,500 of prior dues in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the victim Vinod, alias Vinnu, was recovered from his house in Madipur JJ cluster on December 22. It had multiple stab wounds, police said. Police has taken the accused into its custody, they said.

According to police, it was found during investigation that Vinod had an altercation with one Mohammad Abdulla, who works as an electrician and lived nearby.

Police started looking for Abdulla and nabbed him on December 25 from the area, an official said.

A day before the incident, Vinod and Abdulla had an argument regarding Rs 1,500 of previous dues, police said.

According to police, Vinod had gone to Abdulla's house but he did not find him there. It made him angry and he shouted at Abdulla's family members.

''Abdulla came to know about Vinod's misbehaviour with his family members. Next day, he went to Vinod's place and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him dead on the spot,'' an officer said.

Vinod lived with his elder brother in the house, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023