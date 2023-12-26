Russian naval ship in Crimea damaged in airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russian Defence Ministry says
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 13:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday.
The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said.
The ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.
There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Crimea
- Novocherkassk
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Feodosia
- Defence Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions
Russian air strike on Kyiv injures two, damages buildings - Ukraine officials
US President Joe Biden invites Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to White House
Russian presidential hopeful vows to champion peace, women and a 'humane' country
Life in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine is grim. People are fleeing through a dangerous corridor