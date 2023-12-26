Man injured in attack by bear in J-K's Poonch

A man was severely injured after he was attacked by a bear in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

He was on the way to the forest area in Seri Khawaja village when the bear attacked him, they said.

The man was rescued by villagers and taken to a hospital, the officials added.

