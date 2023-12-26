Bagdhad condemns U.S strike on Iraqi military positions
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-12-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 13:49 IST
The Baghdad government condemned a U.S. attack on Iraqi military positions on Tuesday that killed one Iraqi serviceman and wounded 18 other people.
The government said in a statement that the attack harmed relations between the two countries.
