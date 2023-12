Russia's Navalny confirms arrival at Arctic prison

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday confirmed his arrival at an Arctic prison and said he was in good spirits.

Navalny posted an update on X after disappearing for more than two weeks. He also said he had seen his lawyer.

His allies said on Monday he had been transferred to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.

