Six labourers killed, four injured in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six workers were killed and another four injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Laboli village, said a police officer who was on the spot said.

Six people were killed and four others, injured in the collapse, have been hospitalised, he said.

They were working at the brick kiln when the wall collapsed, the police officer said.

''We are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. Tough legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible for it,'' the police officer added.

